Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,941 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.15% of Spotify Technology worth $38,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT traded up $5.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.21. 819,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $179.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

