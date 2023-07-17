Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 17,722 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Exelon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.94. 1,682,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

