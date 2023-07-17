Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 10,713 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $189.00. 327,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.61 and a fifty-two week high of $189.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

