Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,030 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.43. 1,081,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

