Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 4,640 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,919,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,035,140. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

