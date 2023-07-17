Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Short Interest Update

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CMTV stock remained flat at $18.01 during trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

