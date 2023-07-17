Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commerzbank Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CRZBY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,408. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter.

Commerzbank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1422 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

