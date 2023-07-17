Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. DNB Markets raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

About Coloplast A/S

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

(Get Free Report

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.