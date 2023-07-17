Coinmetro Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $195.23 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002230 BTC on exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $377.39 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020871 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,185.58 or 0.99933072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.67369191 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $182.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

