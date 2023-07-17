CMC Financial Group Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Lyft accounts for 0.8% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.52. 4,615,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,060,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $21.52.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

