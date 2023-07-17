CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 188.2% in June

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the June 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CLP Price Performance

Shares of CLPHY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

