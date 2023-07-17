ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. 24,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,091. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

