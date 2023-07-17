ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. 24,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,091. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.