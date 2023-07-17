ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 20,000 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $617,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,306,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,225,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $72,199.38.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.

EMO stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,383. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

