Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the June 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Citycon Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during midday trading on Friday. Citycon Oyj has a fifty-two week low of C$6.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.02.
About Citycon Oyj
