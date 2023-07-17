Citigroup Trims Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Target Price to $106.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $123.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $116.79 on Friday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $109.42 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

