Citigroup Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $45.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 3.3 %

NOG opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $58,792,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $17,654,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

