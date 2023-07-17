Citigroup Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $67.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $46.49. 18,178,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,884,408. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after purchasing an additional 351,286 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

