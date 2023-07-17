Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 121.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 347,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,367,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 994,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after buying an additional 145,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

