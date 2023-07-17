CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 118,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 256,677 shares.The stock last traded at $55.90 and had previously closed at $56.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.41. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. Equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 89,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

