CIBC Raises Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Shares of FVI opened at C$4.76 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.82 and a 1-year high of C$5.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
