CIBC Cuts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$16.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.61.
NuVista Energy Trading Down 1.9 %
NVA opened at C$10.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.33. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.96.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.
