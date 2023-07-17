Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.37. 183,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,670. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

