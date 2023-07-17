Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,099.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $41.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,097.79. 113,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,066.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,788.85. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,291.63 and a 1-year high of $2,147.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

