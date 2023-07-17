China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $21.64 on Monday. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Merchants Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Merchants Bank Increases Dividend

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from China Merchants Bank’s previous dividend of $0.98. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

(Get Free Report)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.