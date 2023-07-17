CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Position Boosted by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for 2.5% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $30,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI Stock Performance

CGI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.46. 15,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,740. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. CGI had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.