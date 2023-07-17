Centurion (CNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $216.33

Centurion (CNT) traded up 488.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Centurion has a market capitalization of $225.59 million and approximately $216.33 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded 246.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00009593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

