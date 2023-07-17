CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,987,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 546,244 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.95% of CenterPoint Energy worth $176,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.77. 508,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,280. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

