Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Buys £225.60 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 480 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £225.60 ($290.24).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 306 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($192.90).

Centaur Media Stock Performance

Shares of Centaur Media stock traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 46.74 ($0.60). 47,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,116. Centaur Media Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 35.20 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 56.69 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £68.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,325.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.14.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

