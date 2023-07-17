Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group set a C$26.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CSFB cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.75.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

CVE opened at C$22.81 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.520442 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.