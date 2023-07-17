CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Short Interest Up 46.2% in June

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of CellaVision AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVSF opened at $17.52 on Monday. CellaVision AB has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52.

About CellaVision AB (publ)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

