Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,091 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Celestica worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,743 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 15.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 202,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $16.12. 117,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

