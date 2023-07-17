CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0536 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.17 million and $5.81 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,314.57 or 1.00046230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05450667 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,360,486.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.