Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.9% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,567. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.78. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

