Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.67.

CSL opened at $266.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.11 and a 200 day moving average of $234.46.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

