Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Down 84.5% in June

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CMCA stock remained flat at $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,593. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Get Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.