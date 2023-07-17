Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.42. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 207,297 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CANO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Cano Health Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cano Health last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,613,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 929,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cano Health by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

