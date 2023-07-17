Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

Shares of Canacol Energy stock remained flat at $8.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $276.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

About Canacol Energy

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 9.23%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

