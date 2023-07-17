BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.09% of BYTE Acquisition worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $19,797,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in BYTE Acquisition by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,855,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 709,468 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $17,655,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BYTE Acquisition by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,262,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

BYTS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.61. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

BYTE Acquisition Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.