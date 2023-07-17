Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($28.95) to GBX 2,200 ($28.30) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRBY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.26) to GBX 2,400 ($30.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.88) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($30.75) to GBX 2,305 ($29.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,141 ($27.54).

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.49) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,088 ($26.86). 406,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,511. The company has a market cap of £7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,600.50 ($20.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,656 ($34.17). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,233.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,357.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($29.05), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,112,935.75). In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($29.05), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,112,935.75). Also, insider Alan Stewart purchased 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($29.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996 ($64,320.08). 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

