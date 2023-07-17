Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.08.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.27.
Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource
In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
