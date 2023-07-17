Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.27.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.