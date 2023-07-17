Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Decreased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $84.04. 112,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,640. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

