Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target at $68.36

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

NYSE:FBIN opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $74.62.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

