Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.59 and last traded at $92.99. Approximately 105,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 444,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $689,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,891,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,706,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,216,000 after buying an additional 309,359 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

