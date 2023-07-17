BridgeBio Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 15,671 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 147% compared to the typical volume of 6,341 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at $510,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 63.7 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $11.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,129,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,147. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

