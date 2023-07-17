BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $149.00

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.92), with a volume of 5515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.50 ($1.97).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 540 ($6.95) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.36) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 551 ($7.09) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

