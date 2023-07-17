Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $276.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of SAM opened at $302.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.80. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $299.18 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

