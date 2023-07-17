Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BAH. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.15. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,637. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.