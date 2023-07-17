Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Boardwalk REIT Price Performance

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 48,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,665. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$42.35 and a 1 year high of C$66.18. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.86.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

