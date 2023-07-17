BMO Capital Markets Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.95.

TSE ERO traded down C$0.23 on Monday, hitting C$28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of C$136.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.640296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

