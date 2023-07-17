BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $113.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

CCI stock opened at $115.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

